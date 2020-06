15804 N. 74th Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!! - WOOD LAMINATE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FAMILY ROOM, 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. FULL HALL BATH AND MASTER BATHROOMS!!! SPRINKLER SYSTEM THROUGHOUT. HOA TAKES CARE OF FRONT YARD, TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD. COVERED PATIO. HOME BACKS TO THE GREENBELT. COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA! SMALL DOGS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT. NO CATS ALLOWED. CLOSE TO ARROWHEAD MALL AND LOOP 101.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1873653)