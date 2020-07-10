All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15438 N 86TH Lane

15438 North 86th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15438 North 86th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Beautifully presented North Peoria home in great location near top rated Desert Harbor K-8th grade..Separate Living and Family room floorplan w/both Formal Dining area and Breakfast Dining. Kitchen island in Travertine Tile w/Counter seating..Fam Rm has large recessed media wall..Master bedroom features custom high sheen dark wood floors..dual sinks and separate tub/shower. 2nd bathroom is a walkthru to 3 additional bedrooms.Exterior freshly painted. Large fenced yard and covered patio. Great Peoria schools, shopping/dining, & Loop 101 nearby..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15438 N 86TH Lane have any available units?
15438 N 86TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15438 N 86TH Lane have?
Some of 15438 N 86TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15438 N 86TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15438 N 86TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15438 N 86TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15438 N 86TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15438 N 86TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15438 N 86TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15438 N 86TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15438 N 86TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15438 N 86TH Lane have a pool?
No, 15438 N 86TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15438 N 86TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15438 N 86TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15438 N 86TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15438 N 86TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

