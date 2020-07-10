15438 N 86TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully presented North Peoria home in great location near top rated Desert Harbor K-8th grade..Separate Living and Family room floorplan w/both Formal Dining area and Breakfast Dining. Kitchen island in Travertine Tile w/Counter seating..Fam Rm has large recessed media wall..Master bedroom features custom high sheen dark wood floors..dual sinks and separate tub/shower. 2nd bathroom is a walkthru to 3 additional bedrooms.Exterior freshly painted. Large fenced yard and covered patio. Great Peoria schools, shopping/dining, & Loop 101 nearby..