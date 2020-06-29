15116 North 90th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this fabulous single-story, 4 bedroom home! Bright and open Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal livingroom and separate family room. Kitchen features large kitchen island with all major appliances included! Washer/dryer hookups. Large 3-car garage with storage. Conveniently located to 101 Freeway and all major shopping centers on Bell and Union Hills roads. Your pet is welcomed.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.