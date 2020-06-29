All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

15116 North 90th Avenue

15116 North 90th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15116 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this fabulous single-story, 4 bedroom home! Bright and open Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal livingroom and separate family room. Kitchen features large kitchen island with all major appliances included! Washer/dryer hookups. Large 3-car garage with storage. Conveniently located to 101 Freeway and all major shopping centers on Bell and Union Hills roads. Your pet is welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have any available units?
15116 North 90th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 15116 North 90th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15116 North 90th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15116 North 90th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15116 North 90th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15116 North 90th Avenue offers parking.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15116 North 90th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have a pool?
No, 15116 North 90th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15116 North 90th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15116 North 90th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15116 North 90th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15116 North 90th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
