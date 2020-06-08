Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 14629 N 87TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
14629 N 87TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14629 N 87TH Drive
14629 North 87th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14629 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Freshly painted and new carpet. Backyard has fire pit with sitting area. Home has RV gate. Home will be managed by the homeowner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have any available units?
14629 N 87TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14629 N 87TH Drive have?
Some of 14629 N 87TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14629 N 87TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14629 N 87TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14629 N 87TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14629 N 87TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14629 N 87TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedrooms
Peoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with Pool
Peoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College