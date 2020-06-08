All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14629 N 87TH Drive

14629 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14629 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Freshly painted and new carpet. Backyard has fire pit with sitting area. Home has RV gate. Home will be managed by the homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have any available units?
14629 N 87TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 14629 N 87TH Drive have?
Some of 14629 N 87TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14629 N 87TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14629 N 87TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14629 N 87TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14629 N 87TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14629 N 87TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14629 N 87TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14629 N 87TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
