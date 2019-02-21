All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:13 PM

13381 N 82nd Drive

13381 North 82nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13381 North 82nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Nice single family home with 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 car-garage in popular P83 area. Home is featured with formal living room, tiles and hardwood floors, beautiful chandeliers and decorative lights, lighted-ceiling fans, accent paints, vaulted ceiling, covered patio, private balcony from master bedroom, a large backyard with seating area, and RV gate with storage shed. Conveniently located close to everything-P83, Loop 101, Grand Ave, Westgate, ASU West Campus, Peoria Unified School District, Banner Hospital, Business and Entertainment Centers. Peoria Sports Complex Spring Training, Cardinals Stadium and Coyotes Arena. Section 8 Voucher is welcomed. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 13381 N 82nd Drive have any available units?
13381 N 82nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13381 N 82nd Drive have?
Some of 13381 N 82nd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13381 N 82nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13381 N 82nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13381 N 82nd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13381 N 82nd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13381 N 82nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13381 N 82nd Drive offers parking.
Does 13381 N 82nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13381 N 82nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13381 N 82nd Drive have a pool?
No, 13381 N 82nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13381 N 82nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 13381 N 82nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13381 N 82nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13381 N 82nd Drive has units with dishwashers.
