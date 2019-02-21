13381 N 82nd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice single family home with 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 car-garage in popular P83 area. Home is featured with formal living room, tiles and hardwood floors, beautiful chandeliers and decorative lights, lighted-ceiling fans, accent paints, vaulted ceiling, covered patio, private balcony from master bedroom, a large backyard with seating area, and RV gate with storage shed. Conveniently located close to everything-P83, Loop 101, Grand Ave, Westgate, ASU West Campus, Peoria Unified School District, Banner Hospital, Business and Entertainment Centers. Peoria Sports Complex Spring Training, Cardinals Stadium and Coyotes Arena. Section 8 Voucher is welcomed. Owner/agent.