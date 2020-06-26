13204 W DOMINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

: Welcome to Trilogy - the premiere resort style active adult community in Peoria. This stunning home has so many amazing features, beautiful courtyard entrance, attached casita, 3 bedrooms with en suite baths plus a half bath for guests and serene location with desert wash behind the home and green space on one side. Once inside the home your eye will immediately be drawn to the rolling wall of glass in the great room that seamlessly flows to the outdoor living space. You'll move past a wonderful bonus room and fantastic bar into the amazing great room/kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen has rich designer tiered cabinets with tile backsplash, granite counter tops, large seating island and stainless appliances. Large open concept great room with dining room overlooking the gorgeous back yard