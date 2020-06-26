All apartments in Peoria
13204 W DOMINO Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

13204 W DOMINO Drive

13204 West Domino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13204 West Domino Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
: Welcome to Trilogy - the premiere resort style active adult community in Peoria. This stunning home has so many amazing features, beautiful courtyard entrance, attached casita, 3 bedrooms with en suite baths plus a half bath for guests and serene location with desert wash behind the home and green space on one side. Once inside the home your eye will immediately be drawn to the rolling wall of glass in the great room that seamlessly flows to the outdoor living space. You'll move past a wonderful bonus room and fantastic bar into the amazing great room/kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen has rich designer tiered cabinets with tile backsplash, granite counter tops, large seating island and stainless appliances. Large open concept great room with dining room overlooking the gorgeous back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have any available units?
13204 W DOMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have?
Some of 13204 W DOMINO Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13204 W DOMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13204 W DOMINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13204 W DOMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13204 W DOMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13204 W DOMINO Drive offers parking.
Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13204 W DOMINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13204 W DOMINO Drive has a pool.
Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 13204 W DOMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13204 W DOMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13204 W DOMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
