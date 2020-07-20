All apartments in Peoria
13158 N 82nd Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

13158 N 82nd Avenue

13158 North 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13158 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,854 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home asso

(RLNE4806586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have any available units?
13158 N 82nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have?
Some of 13158 N 82nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13158 N 82nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13158 N 82nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13158 N 82nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13158 N 82nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13158 N 82nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13158 N 82nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13158 N 82nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13158 N 82nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13158 N 82nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13158 N 82nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
