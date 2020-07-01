Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
13125 N 87 Drive
13125 North 87th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13125 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT MOVE IN READY HOME! OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND LARGE BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS. PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13125 N 87 Drive have any available units?
13125 N 87 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13125 N 87 Drive have?
Some of 13125 N 87 Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13125 N 87 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13125 N 87 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 N 87 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13125 N 87 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 13125 N 87 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13125 N 87 Drive offers parking.
Does 13125 N 87 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 N 87 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 N 87 Drive have a pool?
No, 13125 N 87 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13125 N 87 Drive have accessible units?
No, 13125 N 87 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 N 87 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13125 N 87 Drive has units with dishwashers.
