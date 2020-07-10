All apartments in Peoria
12925 North 73rd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12925 North 73rd Avenue

12925 North 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12925 North 73rd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381
Foxwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Peoria, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,110 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and carpeting, fireplace, high ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have any available units?
12925 North 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have?
Some of 12925 North 73rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 North 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12925 North 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 North 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12925 North 73rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12925 North 73rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12925 North 73rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 12925 North 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12925 North 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 North 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12925 North 73rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

