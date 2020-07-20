12882 W Dove Wing Way 21149494 - Disengage - 01/27/19

Amenities

5 Bed 3 Bath POOL in Vistancia Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 12882 W DOVE WING WAY, Peoria, AZ 85383



Subdivision: VISTANCIA VILLAGE



Gorgeous 5/3 3097sf home available for rent. This home is in a very desirable Vistancia subdivision. This home features beautiful ceramic tile, upgraded counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets. Cool off in the pool during those hot summer months. Don't miss out on this home. Sorry No Pets. Call Ryan for showing 602-400-5090



Utilities

Electricity: APS

Natural Gas: Southwest Gas

Water/Sewer/Trash: City of Peoria



Cross Street: Vistancia Blvd & Lone Mountain Road Directions: From Loop 303 and Vistancia Blvd.-North on Vistancia Blvd to Whispering Ridge Rd-Right on Whispering Ridge Rd-Left on Sunrise Point-Left on Eagle Ridge Ln-Right on 127th Avenue-Left on Dove Wing Way.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE3407640)