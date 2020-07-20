12882 W Dove Wing Way 21149494 - Disengage - 01/27/19

Amenities
5 Bed 3 Bath POOL in Vistancia Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 12882 W DOVE WING WAY, Peoria, AZ 85383
Subdivision: VISTANCIA VILLAGE
Gorgeous 5/3 3097sf home available for rent. This home is in a very desirable Vistancia subdivision. This home features beautiful ceramic tile, upgraded counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets. Cool off in the pool during those hot summer months. Don't miss out on this home. Sorry No Pets. Call Ryan for showing 602-400-5090
Utilities
Electricity: APS
Natural Gas: Southwest Gas
Water/Sewer/Trash: City of Peoria
Cross Street: Vistancia Blvd & Lone Mountain Road Directions: From Loop 303 and Vistancia Blvd.-North on Vistancia Blvd to Whispering Ridge Rd-Right on Whispering Ridge Rd-Left on Sunrise Point-Left on Eagle Ridge Ln-Right on 127th Avenue-Left on Dove Wing Way.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE3407640)