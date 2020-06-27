Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM
12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive
12860 West via Caballo Blanco
·
No Longer Available
Location
12860 West via Caballo Blanco, Peoria, AZ 85383
Blackstone at Vistancia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have any available units?
12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have?
Some of 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive offers parking.
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have a pool?
No, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have accessible units?
No, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive has units with dishwashers.
