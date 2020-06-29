12826 W MAYA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access

Trilogy at Vistancia has resort-style amenities set within mountain and desert views with easy access to the greater Phoenix area. You will fall in love with this newly fully furnished Flora model. A cozy courtyard leads you to an open floor plan w/2bedrooms/2baths/den. Access the courtyard from the kitchen for morning coffee or sit on your shaded covered patio which is well appointed with built in gas barbecue, fire pit, built in seating with privacy walls and cozy outdoor furniture. The backyard has attractive fencing and professional landscaping highlighted by active lemon, orange, and grapefruit trees. Inside enjoy the dream kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite, plenty of pantry storage and stainless steel appliances. The upgraded items such as: flooring, bathrooms, smart TVs, WiFi enabled printer, window treatments and outdoor bag chairs, bicycle, make it easy to call home.