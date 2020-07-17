All apartments in Peoria
12577 W Steed Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12577 W Steed Ridge

12577 West Steed Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12577 West Steed Ridge Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,541 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE5892198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12577 W Steed Ridge have any available units?
12577 W Steed Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12577 W Steed Ridge have?
Some of 12577 W Steed Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12577 W Steed Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
12577 W Steed Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12577 W Steed Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 12577 W Steed Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12577 W Steed Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 12577 W Steed Ridge offers parking.
Does 12577 W Steed Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12577 W Steed Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12577 W Steed Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 12577 W Steed Ridge has a pool.
Does 12577 W Steed Ridge have accessible units?
No, 12577 W Steed Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 12577 W Steed Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12577 W Steed Ridge has units with dishwashers.
