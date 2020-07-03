All apartments in Peoria
12570 W Mazatzal Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

12570 W Mazatzal Drive

12570 West Mazatal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12570 West Mazatal Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,596 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval

(RLNE5800333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have any available units?
12570 W Mazatzal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have?
Some of 12570 W Mazatzal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12570 W Mazatzal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12570 W Mazatzal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12570 W Mazatzal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive offer parking?
No, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive has a pool.
Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have accessible units?
No, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12570 W Mazatzal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12570 W Mazatzal Drive has units with dishwashers.

