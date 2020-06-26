All apartments in Peoria
12567 W Gentle Rain Road
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

12567 W Gentle Rain Road

12567 West Gentle Rain Road · No Longer Available
Location

12567 West Gentle Rain Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,625 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required t

(RLNE5001126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have any available units?
12567 W Gentle Rain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have?
Some of 12567 W Gentle Rain Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12567 W Gentle Rain Road currently offering any rent specials?
12567 W Gentle Rain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12567 W Gentle Rain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road is pet friendly.
Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road offer parking?
Yes, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road offers parking.
Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have a pool?
Yes, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road has a pool.
Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have accessible units?
No, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12567 W Gentle Rain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12567 W Gentle Rain Road has units with dishwashers.
