Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12552 W Hummingbird Terrace
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

12552 W Hummingbird Terrace

12552 West Hummingbird Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12552 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,596 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5486728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have any available units?
12552 W Hummingbird Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have?
Some of 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12552 W Hummingbird Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace offers parking.
Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace has a pool.
Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12552 W Hummingbird Terrace has units with dishwashers.
