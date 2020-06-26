12307 N 67TH Drive

Amenities

This is the house build 2015 by Garrett Walker. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Oakwood elementary and Cactus high. Near Loop 101, ASU West, Midwestern, Thunderbird International Business School, Banner Thunderbird medical center, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, large great room; kitchen has with Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care with Turf. A must see for all features and upgrades to the home. **NO PETS**NO SMOKING**