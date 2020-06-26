All apartments in Peoria
12307 N 67TH Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:29 AM

12307 N 67TH Drive

12307 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12307 North 67th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the house build 2015 by Garrett Walker. Located in the Peoria School district attending the excelling schools of Oakwood elementary and Cactus high. Near Loop 101, ASU West, Midwestern, Thunderbird International Business School, Banner Thunderbird medical center, Arrowhead Town shopping mall, P83, Peoria Sports complex, Cardinal stadium. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage, large great room; kitchen has with Island & stainless steel appliances. Backyard fully landscaped for easy care with Turf. A must see for all features and upgrades to the home. **NO PETS**NO SMOKING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 N 67TH Drive have any available units?
12307 N 67TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 N 67TH Drive have?
Some of 12307 N 67TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 N 67TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12307 N 67TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 N 67TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12307 N 67TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12307 N 67TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12307 N 67TH Drive offers parking.
Does 12307 N 67TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 N 67TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 N 67TH Drive have a pool?
No, 12307 N 67TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12307 N 67TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 12307 N 67TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 N 67TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12307 N 67TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
