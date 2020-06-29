12270 W DESERT SUN Lane

Amenities
WOW! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a LOFT. Kitchen features an abundance of white cabinets with SHAKER doors, cabinet hardware, a single-basin GRANITE SINK, beautiful granite countertops, a MASSIVE ISLAND, and SS appliances. A large great room, bedroom, and bathroom (w/ shower) are also downstairs. The OVERSIZED owner's suite is located upstairs with 2 additional guest rooms, a laundry room, and a loft. The large owner's bathroom leads to the HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. The home has modern features throughout including WOOD-TILE flooring, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, and drapes. The lushly landscaped front and backyard feature LOW-MAINTENANCE synthetic grass and beautiful shrubbery. The backyard has a built-in FIRE PIT, garden, and twinkling lights. GAS hot water heater, stove, and heat!