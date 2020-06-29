All apartments in Peoria
12270 W DESERT SUN Lane

12270 W Desert Sun Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12270 W Desert Sun Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
WOW! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a LOFT. Kitchen features an abundance of white cabinets with SHAKER doors, cabinet hardware, a single-basin GRANITE SINK, beautiful granite countertops, a MASSIVE ISLAND, and SS appliances. A large great room, bedroom, and bathroom (w/ shower) are also downstairs. The OVERSIZED owner's suite is located upstairs with 2 additional guest rooms, a laundry room, and a loft. The large owner's bathroom leads to the HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. The home has modern features throughout including WOOD-TILE flooring, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, and drapes. The lushly landscaped front and backyard feature LOW-MAINTENANCE synthetic grass and beautiful shrubbery. The backyard has a built-in FIRE PIT, garden, and twinkling lights. GAS hot water heater, stove, and heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have any available units?
12270 W DESERT SUN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have?
Some of 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12270 W DESERT SUN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane offer parking?
No, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have a pool?
No, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have accessible units?
No, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12270 W DESERT SUN Lane has units with dishwashers.

