12270 W DESERT SUN Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

WOW! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a LOFT. Kitchen features an abundance of white cabinets with SHAKER doors, cabinet hardware, a single-basin GRANITE SINK, beautiful granite countertops, a MASSIVE ISLAND, and SS appliances. A large great room, bedroom, and bathroom (w/ shower) are also downstairs. The OVERSIZED owner's suite is located upstairs with 2 additional guest rooms, a laundry room, and a loft. The large owner's bathroom leads to the HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. The home has modern features throughout including WOOD-TILE flooring, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, and drapes. The lushly landscaped front and backyard feature LOW-MAINTENANCE synthetic grass and beautiful shrubbery. The backyard has a built-in FIRE PIT, garden, and twinkling lights. GAS hot water heater, stove, and heat!