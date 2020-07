Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

We have your new home in the land of sun and fun. Move into this picture-perfect, single-story home and enjoy the next year, Vistancia-style. Stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and neutral tile floors are just a few of the upgrades. The easy-care, private back yard with desert landscaping and a gas stub for a BBQ is the perfect place to start and end your day. The first to see it will call it ''home.''