11920 North 78th Drive

11920 North 78th Drive
Location

11920 North 78th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,676 sf home is located in Peoria, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 North 78th Drive have any available units?
11920 North 78th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11920 North 78th Drive have?
Some of 11920 North 78th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 North 78th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11920 North 78th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 North 78th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11920 North 78th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11920 North 78th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11920 North 78th Drive offers parking.
Does 11920 North 78th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11920 North 78th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 North 78th Drive have a pool?
No, 11920 North 78th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11920 North 78th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11920 North 78th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 North 78th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11920 North 78th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
