Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:20 AM
11852 N 74TH Avenue
11852 North 74th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
11852 North 74th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property Sold. No Longer Available for RENT
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have any available units?
11852 N 74TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have?
Some of 11852 N 74TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11852 N 74TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11852 N 74TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11852 N 74TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11852 N 74TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11852 N 74TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11852 N 74TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 11852 N 74TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11852 N 74TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11852 N 74TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11852 N 74TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
