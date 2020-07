Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system

Nice home with neutral tones, vaulted ceilings and wooden blinds. Big master suite with large walk-in closet and private toilet room.. Upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping front and back with covered patio. Quiet neighborhood with no HOA, just a few minutes to the 101, major shopping and entertainment and Cardinals stadium, Luke AFB. Alarm system installed. No cats, dog ok up to 50 lbs with owner approval. No Section 8. *Agents, please see Realtor Remarks*