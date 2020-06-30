All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

10752 W BRILES Road

10752 West Briles Road · No Longer Available
Location

10752 West Briles Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 3/1/2020. Minutes from shopping & dining, this immaculate, turn-key, 1-Story house is located near a common area park & features open great room & dining, 2 car garage. Stainless appliances including GAS range/stove-top, Microwave & Fridge along w/ Huge slab Granite provide ample area for entertaining. Low-maint, landscaping w/ private backyard features artificial turf, exotic plants & built-in BBQ for easy, peaceful outdoor living. This home has been lovingly maintained & upgraded including Security doors, Epoxy Garage floor, custom Garage Cabs w/ work bench, Nest thermostats, countertop LED lighting w/ remote controlled dimmers. Washer/Dryer & Fridge included. Located w/ easy access to 303, Glendale Sports complex, Lake pleasant, & excellent schools including BASIS Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10752 W BRILES Road have any available units?
10752 W BRILES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10752 W BRILES Road have?
Some of 10752 W BRILES Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10752 W BRILES Road currently offering any rent specials?
10752 W BRILES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10752 W BRILES Road pet-friendly?
No, 10752 W BRILES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10752 W BRILES Road offer parking?
Yes, 10752 W BRILES Road offers parking.
Does 10752 W BRILES Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10752 W BRILES Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10752 W BRILES Road have a pool?
No, 10752 W BRILES Road does not have a pool.
Does 10752 W BRILES Road have accessible units?
No, 10752 W BRILES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10752 W BRILES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10752 W BRILES Road has units with dishwashers.

