10752 W BRILES Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 3/1/2020. Minutes from shopping & dining, this immaculate, turn-key, 1-Story house is located near a common area park & features open great room & dining, 2 car garage. Stainless appliances including GAS range/stove-top, Microwave & Fridge along w/ Huge slab Granite provide ample area for entertaining. Low-maint, landscaping w/ private backyard features artificial turf, exotic plants & built-in BBQ for easy, peaceful outdoor living. This home has been lovingly maintained & upgraded including Security doors, Epoxy Garage floor, custom Garage Cabs w/ work bench, Nest thermostats, countertop LED lighting w/ remote controlled dimmers. Washer/Dryer & Fridge included. Located w/ easy access to 303, Glendale Sports complex, Lake pleasant, & excellent schools including BASIS Academy.