Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10741 W Yearling Dr Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous 5 Bed 4 Bath Newer Home ++ SOLAR INCLUDED!! ++Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA ++ Best Schools!! - Gorgeous five bedroom, four bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Liberty High, Best Public, Charter Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Energy Efficient, SOLAR INCLUDED!! Great for cooling bills in summer. Just pay a nominal APS Bill. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Master Bedroom bedroom and 1 additional bedroom downstairs. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms upstairs. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with travertine pavers, grass, trees and covered patio...Tierra Del Rio is one of the best communities in Peoria!! Close to 303 and 101 freeways, adjacent to shopping and restaurants on Happy Valley Road. Just 20 minutes from Lake Pleasant !! City of Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA!! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5062706)