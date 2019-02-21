All apartments in Peoria
10741 W Yearling Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

10741 W Yearling Dr

10741 West Yearling Road
Location

10741 West Yearling Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10741 W Yearling Dr Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous 5 Bed 4 Bath Newer Home ++ SOLAR INCLUDED!! ++Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA ++ Best Schools!! - Gorgeous five bedroom, four bathroom North Peoria home!! Best Schools in USA!! BASIS, Candeo, Great Hearts, Liberty High, Best Public, Charter Schools and High Schools!! Exquisite flooring, expansive ceiling heights, and neutral paint throughout. Energy Efficient, SOLAR INCLUDED!! Great for cooling bills in summer. Just pay a nominal APS Bill. Come in and look at the kitchen with rich cabinetry, a large eat-in kitchen island, stunning granite, and nice backsplash. Full Bedroom and Full bathroom Downstairs. Master Bedroom bedroom and 1 additional bedroom downstairs. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms upstairs. Nice sized loft. Large Backyard with travertine pavers, grass, trees and covered patio...Tierra Del Rio is one of the best communities in Peoria!! Close to 303 and 101 freeways, adjacent to shopping and restaurants on Happy Valley Road. Just 20 minutes from Lake Pleasant !! City of Peoria Voted # 1 City to live in ARIZONA!! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5062706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have any available units?
10741 W Yearling Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10741 W Yearling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10741 W Yearling Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 W Yearling Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10741 W Yearling Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr offer parking?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have a pool?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have accessible units?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10741 W Yearling Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10741 W Yearling Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
