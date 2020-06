Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom is minutes from Lake Pleasant & freeways. The kitchen is fabulous with a breakfast bar, gas stove and large pantry. There are maple cabinets and there is a stainless steel refrigerator included.The closet in the master bedroom is huge and the bathroom is spacious. The yard has a large covered patio and easy maintenance.Wonderful new neighborhood in great location. $200 Admin fee due at lease signing.