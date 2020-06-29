Rent Calculator
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM
1 of 17
10725 N 80TH Drive
10725 N 80th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Peoria
Location
10725 N 80th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice open floor plan with great room. Home has fresh paint & new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive have any available units?
10725 N 80TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10725 N 80TH Drive have?
Some of 10725 N 80TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10725 N 80TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10725 N 80TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 N 80TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10725 N 80TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10725 N 80TH Drive offers parking.
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 N 80TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive have a pool?
No, 10725 N 80TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10725 N 80TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 N 80TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 N 80TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
