Peoria, AZ
10525 W VIA DEL SOL --
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10525 W VIA DEL SOL --
10525 West via Del Sol
·
No Longer Available
Location
10525 West via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ 85383
Alta Vista Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious single level 4 bedroom home located near new shops and restaurants. No HOA and no homes behind. See this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have any available units?
10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have?
Some of 10525 W VIA DEL SOL --'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- currently offering any rent specials?
10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- pet-friendly?
No, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- offer parking?
Yes, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- offers parking.
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have a pool?
No, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- does not have a pool.
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have accessible units?
No, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10525 W VIA DEL SOL -- has units with dishwashers.
