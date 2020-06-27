10521 W ANGELS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic Rental Home! Pristine & move-in ready w/warm palette throughout, plush carpet, beautiful tiled floors, window blinds, ceiling fans, and charming family room fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen, subway tiled backsplash, white wood cabinetry, & white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave new in 2019). Perfect home for entertaining inside & out. 3 generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 baths. Master retreat boasts updated en suite & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard - trellis covered patio, sparkling pool, & low care landscape. Garage floor with beautiful new epoxy coating. Large laundry room/pantry. Close to Park & more. Will not disappoint!