All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10521 W ANGELS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10521 W ANGELS Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

10521 W ANGELS Lane

10521 West Angels Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10521 West Angels Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Alta Vista Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Rental Home! Pristine & move-in ready w/warm palette throughout, plush carpet, beautiful tiled floors, window blinds, ceiling fans, and charming family room fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen, subway tiled backsplash, white wood cabinetry, & white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave new in 2019). Perfect home for entertaining inside & out. 3 generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 baths. Master retreat boasts updated en suite & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard - trellis covered patio, sparkling pool, & low care landscape. Garage floor with beautiful new epoxy coating. Large laundry room/pantry. Close to Park & more. Will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have any available units?
10521 W ANGELS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have?
Some of 10521 W ANGELS Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 W ANGELS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10521 W ANGELS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 W ANGELS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10521 W ANGELS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10521 W ANGELS Lane offers parking.
Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 W ANGELS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10521 W ANGELS Lane has a pool.
Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have accessible units?
No, 10521 W ANGELS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 W ANGELS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 W ANGELS Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College