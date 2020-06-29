All apartments in Peoria
10427 W Alice Ave

10427 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10427 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed + 2 bath home in Peoria, close to the 101 Freeway. Granite countertops. Ceiling fans throughout. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included! Beautiful grass backyard. No HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 W Alice Ave have any available units?
10427 W Alice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10427 W Alice Ave have?
Some of 10427 W Alice Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 W Alice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10427 W Alice Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 W Alice Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10427 W Alice Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10427 W Alice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10427 W Alice Ave offers parking.
Does 10427 W Alice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10427 W Alice Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 W Alice Ave have a pool?
No, 10427 W Alice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10427 W Alice Ave have accessible units?
No, 10427 W Alice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 W Alice Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10427 W Alice Ave has units with dishwashers.
