Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10400 W BURNETT Road

10400 West Burnett Road · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Peoria
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

10400 West Burnett Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Beautiful FURNISHED Home in Ventana Lakes! All linens and kitchenware included. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and master includes Brand New Mattress.HOA takes care of all front/back yard maintenance. High season rent= $2500 (Oct-April)Low season rent= $1400 (May-Sept)Neighborhood boasts Four Pools, Lakes For Walks/Fishing, Rec Center, Planned Activities! Rent INCLUDES water/sewer/garbage, $100 towards electric, basic cable and wifi!!! Home is located in adult community.ALREADY LEASED JUNE-AUG 2018JAN-MAR 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10400 W BURNETT Road have any available units?
10400 W BURNETT Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10400 W BURNETT Road have?
Some of 10400 W BURNETT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10400 W BURNETT Road currently offering any rent specials?
10400 W BURNETT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10400 W BURNETT Road pet-friendly?
No, 10400 W BURNETT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10400 W BURNETT Road offer parking?
Yes, 10400 W BURNETT Road does offer parking.
Does 10400 W BURNETT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10400 W BURNETT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10400 W BURNETT Road have a pool?
Yes, 10400 W BURNETT Road has a pool.
Does 10400 W BURNETT Road have accessible units?
No, 10400 W BURNETT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10400 W BURNETT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10400 W BURNETT Road has units with dishwashers.
