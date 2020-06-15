10400 W BURNETT Road

Amenities
Beautiful FURNISHED Home in Ventana Lakes! All linens and kitchenware included. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and master includes Brand New Mattress.HOA takes care of all front/back yard maintenance. High season rent= $2500 (Oct-April)Low season rent= $1400 (May-Sept)Neighborhood boasts Four Pools, Lakes For Walks/Fishing, Rec Center, Planned Activities! Rent INCLUDES water/sewer/garbage, $100 towards electric, basic cable and wifi!!! Home is located in adult community.ALREADY LEASED JUNE-AUG 2018JAN-MAR 2019