10374 W Foothill Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

10374 W Foothill Dr

10374 West Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10374 West Foothill Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26c5cac052 ---- COMING SOON! Beautiful home! This great property features cherry cabinets, granite counters, upgraded fixtures, and ceiling fans. You'll love the spacious floor plan with open family room, large loft and great layout. Excellent home! *PETS UPON OWNER APPROVAL*

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10374 W Foothill Dr have any available units?
10374 W Foothill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10374 W Foothill Dr have?
Some of 10374 W Foothill Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10374 W Foothill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10374 W Foothill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10374 W Foothill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10374 W Foothill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10374 W Foothill Dr offer parking?
No, 10374 W Foothill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10374 W Foothill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10374 W Foothill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10374 W Foothill Dr have a pool?
No, 10374 W Foothill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10374 W Foothill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10374 W Foothill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10374 W Foothill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10374 W Foothill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

