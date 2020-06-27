All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10342 West Foothill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10342 West Foothill Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 5:06 PM

10342 West Foothill Drive

10342 West Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10342 West Foothill Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have any available units?
10342 West Foothill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10342 West Foothill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10342 West Foothill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10342 West Foothill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10342 West Foothill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10342 West Foothill Drive offers parking.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10342 West Foothill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10342 West Foothill Drive has a pool.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10342 West Foothill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10342 West Foothill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10342 West Foothill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10342 West Foothill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College