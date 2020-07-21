All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

10339 W POTTER Drive

10339 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10339 West Potter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Master bedroom split floor plan located in active adult community. New exterior paint 2017. Neutral colors through out. Upgraded 20'' tile floors and base. Upgraded laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms. All appliances included! ADULT COMMUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10339 W POTTER Drive have any available units?
10339 W POTTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10339 W POTTER Drive have?
Some of 10339 W POTTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10339 W POTTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10339 W POTTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10339 W POTTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10339 W POTTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10339 W POTTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10339 W POTTER Drive offers parking.
Does 10339 W POTTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10339 W POTTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10339 W POTTER Drive have a pool?
No, 10339 W POTTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10339 W POTTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 10339 W POTTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10339 W POTTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10339 W POTTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
