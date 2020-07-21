10339 W POTTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Master bedroom split floor plan located in active adult community. New exterior paint 2017. Neutral colors through out. Upgraded 20'' tile floors and base. Upgraded laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms. All appliances included! ADULT COMMUNITY.