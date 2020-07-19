10311 N 96TH Avenue

10311 North 96th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345 Sun Air Estates
This lovely rental was just painted inside and new flooring was just installed. Two big bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. It has a separate living room and family room. Ceiling fans throughout. Four nice skylights that lighten up things with natural sun light and save power. Nice covered back patio. HOA cares for all the yard work. HOA neighborhood rules do apply. This is an adult community whereby at least one occupant must be 55 years of age or greater and no permanent occupant can be below 18 years of age. No smoking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
