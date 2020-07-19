All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
10311 N 96TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10311 N 96TH Avenue

10311 North 96th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10311 North 96th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely rental was just painted inside and new flooring was just installed. Two big bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. It has a separate living room and family room. Ceiling fans throughout. Four nice skylights that lighten up things with natural sun light and save power. Nice covered back patio. HOA cares for all the yard work. HOA neighborhood rules do apply. This is an adult community whereby at least one occupant must be 55 years of age or greater and no permanent occupant can be below 18 years of age. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have any available units?
10311 N 96TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have?
Some of 10311 N 96TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 N 96TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10311 N 96TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 N 96TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10311 N 96TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10311 N 96TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 N 96TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10311 N 96TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10311 N 96TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 N 96TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 N 96TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
