10287 W LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very clean and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home in highly desirable Case Del Rey at Camino A Lago community. House has an open, split floor plan with a large living room area. Formal dining area and separate breakfast nook in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Tile and carpet flooring. Ceilingfans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping with automatic watering system.Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking allowed. Renters insurance is required. Tenant to verify school information as needed. Only pet allowed is one dog weighing no more than 80 lbs.