All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10287 W LOS GATOS Drive

10287 W Los Gatos Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10287 W Los Gatos Dr, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home in highly desirable Case Del Rey at Camino A Lago community. House has an open, split floor plan with a large living room area. Formal dining area and separate breakfast nook in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Tile and carpet flooring. Ceilingfans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping with automatic watering system.Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking allowed. Renters insurance is required. Tenant to verify school information as needed. Only pet allowed is one dog weighing no more than 80 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does offer parking.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College