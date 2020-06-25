All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

10201 N 97TH Avenue

10201 North 97th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10201 North 97th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
55+ ADULT Community 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1025 sq. ft. in SUN AIR ESTATES. Sizable family room. Kitchen with newer appliances. Breakfast dining area. Full bath in hallway with bath tub. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath. Large 2nd bedroom can also be used as hobby/game room which provides a sliding door exit to private covered patio. Landlord is installing NEW carpet on June 6th. Stop by SUN AIR ESTATES and check out the recreation facilities and pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have any available units?
10201 N 97TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have?
Some of 10201 N 97TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 N 97TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10201 N 97TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 N 97TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10201 N 97TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10201 N 97TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 N 97TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10201 N 97TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10201 N 97TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 N 97TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10201 N 97TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
