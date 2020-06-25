10201 N 97TH Avenue

10201 North 97th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345 Sun Air Estates
55+ ADULT Community 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1025 sq. ft. in SUN AIR ESTATES. Sizable family room. Kitchen with newer appliances. Breakfast dining area. Full bath in hallway with bath tub. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath. Large 2nd bedroom can also be used as hobby/game room which provides a sliding door exit to private covered patio. Landlord is installing NEW carpet on June 6th. Stop by SUN AIR ESTATES and check out the recreation facilities and pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
