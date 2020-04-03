8512 N GOLF Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Designer remodel by Christopher K Coffin Design, Puck Ericsson Landscaping, on this exquisite N/S golf course Mediterranean home in Camelback Country Estates. Warm oak wood flooring, exceptional millwork, arched windows and doors, wainscoting, traditional elegant wallpapers and fabrics. French inspired white kitchen creates the center of the home for entertaining with Morice gas range/Lillie Herbeau fixtures/Shaw sink/library railing/Calcutta slab honed countertops. Clive Christensen designed library is an intimate retreat for a peaceful place to relax and unwind. The master bedroom & sitting area has two patios and expansive his & hers master bath & closets. So much more, must see to believe this masterpiece! Call for more information,