Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

8512 N GOLF Drive

8512 North Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8512 North Golf Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Camelback Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Designer remodel by Christopher K Coffin Design, Puck Ericsson Landscaping, on this exquisite N/S golf course Mediterranean home in Camelback Country Estates. Warm oak wood flooring, exceptional millwork, arched windows and doors, wainscoting, traditional elegant wallpapers and fabrics. French inspired white kitchen creates the center of the home for entertaining with Morice gas range/Lillie Herbeau fixtures/Shaw sink/library railing/Calcutta slab honed countertops. Clive Christensen designed library is an intimate retreat for a peaceful place to relax and unwind. The master bedroom & sitting area has two patios and expansive his & hers master bath & closets. So much more, must see to believe this masterpiece! Call for more information,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have any available units?
8512 N GOLF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8512 N GOLF Drive have?
Some of 8512 N GOLF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 N GOLF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8512 N GOLF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 N GOLF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8512 N GOLF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8512 N GOLF Drive offers parking.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 N GOLF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8512 N GOLF Drive has a pool.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have accessible units?
No, 8512 N GOLF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 N GOLF Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 N GOLF Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8512 N GOLF Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

