6303 N 33rd St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6303 N 33rd St

6303 North 33rd Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

6303 North 33rd Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 7 baths, $25000 · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 12000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ. Master Bedroom has private terrace with breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, leather finished granite island & automatic retracting doors to patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful over-sized dining room, family room with stone fireplace, game room & a large sunken bar. Basement with playroom/den, media room, exercise room. Extra large 4 car garage. The perfect combination of a resort and high style living in a desirable Paradise Valley location. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268662
Property Id 268662

(RLNE5820357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6303 N 33rd St have any available units?
6303 N 33rd St has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6303 N 33rd St have?
Some of 6303 N 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 N 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6303 N 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 N 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 6303 N 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6303 N 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 6303 N 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 6303 N 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 N 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 N 33rd St have a pool?
Yes, 6303 N 33rd St has a pool.
Does 6303 N 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 6303 N 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 N 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 N 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 N 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 N 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

