6303 N 33rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662



Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ. Master Bedroom has private terrace with breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, leather finished granite island & automatic retracting doors to patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful over-sized dining room, family room with stone fireplace, game room & a large sunken bar. Basement with playroom/den, media room, exercise room. Extra large 4 car garage. The perfect combination of a resort and high style living in a desirable Paradise Valley location. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268662

Property Id 268662



(RLNE5820357)