All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane

6126 East Joshua Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6126 East Joshua Tree Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN PARADISE VALLEY, READY FOR YOUR WINTER VACATION. FULLY FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have any available units?
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have?
Some of 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does offer parking.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has a pool.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College