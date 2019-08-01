Rent Calculator
Paradise Valley, AZ
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane
·
Location
6126 East Joshua Tree Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN PARADISE VALLEY, READY FOR YOUR WINTER VACATION. FULLY FURNISHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have any available units?
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paradise Valley, AZ
.
What amenities does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have?
Some of 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley
.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does offer parking.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has a pool.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6126 E JOSHUA TREE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
