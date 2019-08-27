4757 E Valley Vista Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room

FURNISHED ALSO AVAILABLE. This Paradise Valley home captures framed views of Camelback mountain from several rooms. Situated near the Montelucia & walking distance to Echo Canyon, it offers a great location & resort-style amenities. Incredible views greet you as you enter the foyer and formal living room with beautiful hardwood throughout. The family room offers a private setting with a built-in media center. Two spacious master suites offer flexibility while two secondary bedrooms a shared bath and unique loft that spans both rooms. A third guest room is a private retreat. Outside you'll find a circular drive, a newly resurfaced huge diving pool, a private gathering area fire pit and a new custom built top of the line outdoor kitchen addition with Subzero and Al Fresco appliances!