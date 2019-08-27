All apartments in Paradise Valley
4757 E Valley Vista Lane

4757 East Valley Vista Lane
Location

4757 East Valley Vista Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
FURNISHED ALSO AVAILABLE. This Paradise Valley home captures framed views of Camelback mountain from several rooms. Situated near the Montelucia & walking distance to Echo Canyon, it offers a great location & resort-style amenities. Incredible views greet you as you enter the foyer and formal living room with beautiful hardwood throughout. The family room offers a private setting with a built-in media center. Two spacious master suites offer flexibility while two secondary bedrooms a shared bath and unique loft that spans both rooms. A third guest room is a private retreat. Outside you'll find a circular drive, a newly resurfaced huge diving pool, a private gathering area fire pit and a new custom built top of the line outdoor kitchen addition with Subzero and Al Fresco appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have any available units?
4757 E Valley Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have?
Some of 4757 E Valley Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 E Valley Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4757 E Valley Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 E Valley Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4757 E Valley Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4757 E Valley Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
