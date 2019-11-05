4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix, it will impress even your pickiest buyers. Enter through a beautiful Japanese Garden with both a Koi pond and waterfall which carries you out to the zero edge pool and spa making it the perfect spot for entertaining. The high ceilings, spacious floor plan, chef's kitchen, oversized study, fitness room, media room/kids retreat and hiking trails nearby provide something for everyone! The large master retreat w/ fireplace is warm and inviting while framing Camelback Mtn. Master bath has been remodeled. The windows are fit with auto shades for ease. The home also offers a separate guest house. All this while situated in a very private and quiet neighborhood.