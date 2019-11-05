All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:07 PM

4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive

4228 E Highlands Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4228 E Highlands Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix, it will impress even your pickiest buyers. Enter through a beautiful Japanese Garden with both a Koi pond and waterfall which carries you out to the zero edge pool and spa making it the perfect spot for entertaining. The high ceilings, spacious floor plan, chef's kitchen, oversized study, fitness room, media room/kids retreat and hiking trails nearby provide something for everyone! The large master retreat w/ fireplace is warm and inviting while framing Camelback Mtn. Master bath has been remodeled. The windows are fit with auto shades for ease. The home also offers a separate guest house. All this while situated in a very private and quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have any available units?
4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have?
Some of 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive has a pool.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 E HIGHLANDS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
