Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:42 PM

797 Camino Corrida

797 Camino Corrida · (520) 391-4499
Location

797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
El Conquistador Resort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway.
Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar. Master suite has a private bath w/garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Brick patio with stunning views of the golf course. 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Fabulous views of Pusch Ridge from the front and beautiful golf course and sunset view from the back patio. Security screen doors/windows. Resort living at its best.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Camino Corrida have any available units?
797 Camino Corrida has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 797 Camino Corrida have?
Some of 797 Camino Corrida's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Camino Corrida currently offering any rent specials?
797 Camino Corrida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Camino Corrida pet-friendly?
Yes, 797 Camino Corrida is pet friendly.
Does 797 Camino Corrida offer parking?
Yes, 797 Camino Corrida offers parking.
Does 797 Camino Corrida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Camino Corrida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Camino Corrida have a pool?
No, 797 Camino Corrida does not have a pool.
Does 797 Camino Corrida have accessible units?
No, 797 Camino Corrida does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Camino Corrida have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Camino Corrida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Camino Corrida have units with air conditioning?
No, 797 Camino Corrida does not have units with air conditioning.
