797 Camino Corrida

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway.

Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar. Master suite has a private bath w/garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Brick patio with stunning views of the golf course. 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Fabulous views of Pusch Ridge from the front and beautiful golf course and sunset view from the back patio. Security screen doors/windows. Resort living at its best.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.