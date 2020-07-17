518 West Spearhead Road

Amenities

garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Santa Fe styled home in a desirable Oro Valley location! This well maintained home has so many ideal features that make it a renters dream. There is a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, welcoming fireplace in great room, large backyard perfect for gatherings, plenty of storage space in garage as well as a work bench. This gem will not last long!



No pets.



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

Contact us to schedule a showing.