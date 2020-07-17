All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:45 PM

518 West Spearhead Road

518 West Spearhead Road · (520) 201-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 West Spearhead Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Monterra Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Santa Fe styled home in a desirable Oro Valley location! This well maintained home has so many ideal features that make it a renters dream. There is a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, welcoming fireplace in great room, large backyard perfect for gatherings, plenty of storage space in garage as well as a work bench. This gem will not last long!

No pets.

Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.

Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 West Spearhead Road have any available units?
518 West Spearhead Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 518 West Spearhead Road currently offering any rent specials?
518 West Spearhead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 West Spearhead Road pet-friendly?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road offer parking?
Yes, 518 West Spearhead Road offers parking.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road have a pool?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road does not have a pool.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road have accessible units?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 West Spearhead Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 West Spearhead Road does not have units with air conditioning.
