Oro Valley, AZ
11779 N Copper Creek Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

11779 N Copper Creek Dr

11779 North Copper Creek Drive · (520) 409-4952
Oro Valley
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11779 North Copper Creek Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Copper Creek Estates

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check this out! Spacious open floor plan with open kitchen including granite tile counter tops, abundant cabinet space, soaring ceilings and upgraded appliances. Split floor plan with owners suite on one side, the second bathroom and two additional bedrooms on the other. Laundry closet tucked away in the hall for easy access. Private fenced yard, screened in covered patio, and covered entry. Owners suite features custom tile shower, and large walk in closet. Hall bath has a tub/shower combo with custom tiled surrounds. This house is SPECIAL. More Photos to follow!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have any available units?
11779 N Copper Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have?
Some of 11779 N Copper Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11779 N Copper Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11779 N Copper Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11779 N Copper Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11779 N Copper Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11779 N Copper Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
