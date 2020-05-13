11779 N Copper Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check this out! Spacious open floor plan with open kitchen including granite tile counter tops, abundant cabinet space, soaring ceilings and upgraded appliances. Split floor plan with owners suite on one side, the second bathroom and two additional bedrooms on the other. Laundry closet tucked away in the hall for easy access. Private fenced yard, screened in covered patio, and covered entry. Owners suite features custom tile shower, and large walk in closet. Hall bath has a tub/shower combo with custom tiled surrounds. This house is SPECIAL. More Photos to follow!!