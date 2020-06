Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops. Italian tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in-closet, double sink, separate tub in the master bedroom, walk-in-closet in the second bedroom. Laundry with washer and dryer, two car garage, utilities, base cable, high internet are included. 175 cap on electric. Owner/Agent.