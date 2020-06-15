All apartments in Nogales
1075 Hwy 82
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1075 Hwy 82

1075 East Patagonia Highway · (918) 625-1495
Location

1075 East Patagonia Highway, Nogales, AZ 85621

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hill House at Oak Bar Ranch - Property Id: 282042

Secluded, extraordinairily beautiful Hill Housewith Mountain views into Coronado National Forest.Fully furnished in tasteful Territorial style.On 640-acre history-filled Ranch HQ, with landscaped yards, terraces and porches. Hiking, exceptional bird watching,riding available. Pets with deposit. Newly rennovatedkitchen, 2 1/2 baths,3 fireplaces, Studio.Perfect for quiet nature experience. A rare find near Patagonia.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282042
Property Id 282042

(RLNE5819774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

