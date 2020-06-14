Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.

Tramonto
1 Unit Available
34803 N 30th Ave
34803 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. There are beautiful mountain views and a great community to live in.

Anthem
1 Unit Available
42029 N CROOKED STICK Road
42029 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2064 sqft
Gorgeous home with great curb appeal situated on an elevated lot overlooking the golf course and views of the majestic mountains.

Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

Anthem
1 Unit Available
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
31 Units Available
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
816 sqft
Recently renovated units with all appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpet and hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Large in-ground pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground.
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
11 Units Available
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
895 sqft
Strategically located close to Loop 101 and the I-17 with easy access to freeways. Well-designed homes with in-unit laundry and fully operable kitchens. Lush landscaped grounds, pool, clubhouse and spa.
8 Units Available
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
895 sqft
Pet-friendly complex boasts round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Pool and hot tub on site. Air-conditioned units have laundry and walk-in closets. Deer Valley Towne Center Mall is across the street. Easy access to I-17.
12 Units Available
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1200 sqft
Luxurious units include patio/balcony, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features parking, pool, dog park and BBQ grill. Situated just off 101 and 26th avenues, close to some of the city's best entertainment.
25 Units Available
Seven
19800 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1256 sqft
Uniquely designed homes reminiscent of colorful modern art. Stunningly luxurious with impressive amenities: 24-hour gym, hot tub, refreshing pool, coffee bar and more. Interiors are spacious and include in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
33 Units Available
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1387 sqft
Smart style meets cool comfort at Spectra on 7th. Our bright and breezy North Phoenix community in Deer Valley was tailored for your relaxation.
Mountaingate
31 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$933
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
19 Units Available
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Desert Peak
15 Units Available
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
11 Units Available
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
Desert Ridge
8 Units Available
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
16 Units Available
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$838
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
841 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaped outdoor spaces, a large pool and a kid-friendly playground. Apartments offer private balconies and large kitchens with all the modern conveniences. For dining, check out Times Square Neighborhood Italian restaurant nearby.
City Guide for New River, AZ

In Maricopa County, Northern Arizona, not far from Prescott, lies the peaceful town of New River. It was originally founded by Lord Darrell Duppa in 1868 as a stagecoach stop.

The harum-scarum son of a respectable English family, (his father was a Diplomat for the British Crown), Duppa carried a worn library with him wherever he traveled. Three bullet wounds, received in three different fights, showed his grit, although maybe not his good judgment. New River was originally where the Black Canyon Highway (I 17) pavement ended and continued as a dirt road into Prescott, 66 miles north. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New River, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New River renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

