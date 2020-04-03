37712 N 27TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular custom home on 1.25 acre lot, ready for all your toys, horses, custom pool/yard design, has stunning mountain views, and no HOA! Move-in ready home & just updated with brand new plank tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, and new interior paint, completed in 11/2019. There's 4 bedrooms (one ensuite), 3.5 baths, an oversized 4 car garage with a tandem bay perfect for boat & trailer. Desirable great room floor plan, with upgraded gourmet kitchen and spacious family room. HUGE master bedroom has a luxurious master bath, separate tub & shower, and large walk-in shower, split from the other bedrooms. Other features include 8' solid Alder doors and a dual-sided fireplace connecting the living room to full length covered patio. Private well shared w/only 1 neighbor.