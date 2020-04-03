All apartments in New River
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
37712 N 27TH Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:46 AM

37712 N 27TH Avenue

37712 North 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37712 North 27th Avenue, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular custom home on 1.25 acre lot, ready for all your toys, horses, custom pool/yard design, has stunning mountain views, and no HOA! Move-in ready home & just updated with brand new plank tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, and new interior paint, completed in 11/2019. There's 4 bedrooms (one ensuite), 3.5 baths, an oversized 4 car garage with a tandem bay perfect for boat & trailer. Desirable great room floor plan, with upgraded gourmet kitchen and spacious family room. HUGE master bedroom has a luxurious master bath, separate tub & shower, and large walk-in shower, split from the other bedrooms. Other features include 8' solid Alder doors and a dual-sided fireplace connecting the living room to full length covered patio. Private well shared w/only 1 neighbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have any available units?
37712 N 27TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have?
Some of 37712 N 27TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37712 N 27TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37712 N 27TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37712 N 27TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37712 N 27TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 37712 N 27TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37712 N 27TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 37712 N 27TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37712 N 27TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37712 N 27TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 37712 N 27TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37712 N 27TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
