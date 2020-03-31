All apartments in New River
34845 N 3RD Street
34845 N 3RD Street

34845 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

34845 North 3rd Street, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Manufactured 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom Additional Bedroom (No Closet) Home, large back patio, sheds and 2 Car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34845 N 3RD Street have any available units?
34845 N 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 34845 N 3RD Street have?
Some of 34845 N 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34845 N 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
34845 N 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34845 N 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 34845 N 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

