Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New River
Find more places like 34845 N 3RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
34845 N 3RD Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34845 N 3RD Street
34845 North 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
34845 North 3rd Street, New River, AZ 85086
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Manufactured 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom Additional Bedroom (No Closet) Home, large back patio, sheds and 2 Car carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have any available units?
34845 N 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New River, AZ
.
What amenities does 34845 N 3RD Street have?
Some of 34845 N 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 34845 N 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
34845 N 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34845 N 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New River
.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 34845 N 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34845 N 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34845 N 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
New River 3 Bedrooms
New River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood Floors
New River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Verde Village, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College