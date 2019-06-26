Rent Calculator
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM
1 of 6
3328 W Cloud Road
3328 West Cloud Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3328 West Cloud Road, New River, AZ 85086
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL N/S FACING TERRITORIAL FLOORPLAN. 4+ BEDROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN FOR ENTERTAINING FACING LARGE GREATROOM W/FIREPLACE. DON'T WAIT THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have any available units?
3328 W Cloud Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New River, AZ
.
What amenities does 3328 W Cloud Road have?
Some of 3328 W Cloud Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3328 W Cloud Road currently offering any rent specials?
3328 W Cloud Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 W Cloud Road pet-friendly?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New River
.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road offer parking?
Yes, 3328 W Cloud Road offers parking.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have a pool?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have a pool.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have accessible units?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 W Cloud Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have units with air conditioning.
