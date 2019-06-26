All apartments in New River
Find more places like 3328 W Cloud Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
3328 W Cloud Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

3328 W Cloud Road

3328 West Cloud Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3328 West Cloud Road, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL N/S FACING TERRITORIAL FLOORPLAN. 4+ BEDROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN FOR ENTERTAINING FACING LARGE GREATROOM W/FIREPLACE. DON'T WAIT THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 W Cloud Road have any available units?
3328 W Cloud Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 3328 W Cloud Road have?
Some of 3328 W Cloud Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 W Cloud Road currently offering any rent specials?
3328 W Cloud Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 W Cloud Road pet-friendly?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road offer parking?
Yes, 3328 W Cloud Road offers parking.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have a pool?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have a pool.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have accessible units?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 W Cloud Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 W Cloud Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 W Cloud Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New River 3 BedroomsNew River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZVerde Village, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College